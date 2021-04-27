Growing number of states announce plans to lift mask mandates

New York, Rhode Island and Illinois lifted mask mandates for some, but Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the CDC is working on new COVID-19 guidance but “now is not the time” to lift mask mandates.

