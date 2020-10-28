Only half of voters who requested mail-in ballots have returned them

In 28 states, ballots must arrive by the time polls close. Thirty-four states will not even begin counting millions of mail-in votes until Election Day.
3:48 | 10/28/20

Only half of voters who requested mail-in ballots have returned them

