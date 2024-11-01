Harris hits back at Trump’s attack on Liz Cheney

Vice President Kamala Harris said former President Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric towards former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney makes him “clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president.”

November 1, 2024

