Harris touts end of port strike, better-than-expected jobs report on trail

Pres. Biden makes a rare, surprise appearance in the briefing room after blockbuster jobs report as Vice Pres. Harris and Fmr. Pres. Trump offer differing views on the state of the economy.

October 4, 2024

