Harris, Trump campaigning in battleground Pennsylvania

With just over three weeks to go, both campaigns focus on must-win Pennsylvania, where polls show less than a point separating Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.  

October 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live