Harris and Walz campaign hits Pennsylvania ahead of DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, stumped in Pennsylvania ahead of the DNC. ABC News' White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks reports.

August 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live