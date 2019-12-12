Harvey Weinstein reaches civil settlement with accusers

More
Weinstein and the board of the bankrupt Weinstein Company have reached a tentative agreement with more than 30 actresses and women worth $31 million after legal fees.
1:39 | 12/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harvey Weinstein reaches civil settlement with accusers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"Weinstein and the board of the bankrupt Weinstein Company have reached a tentative agreement with more than 30 actresses and women worth $31 million after legal fees.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67670055","title":"Harvey Weinstein reaches civil settlement with accusers","url":"/WNT/video/harvey-weinstein-reaches-civil-settlement-accusers-67670055"}