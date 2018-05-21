In Hawaii, 'laze' being created by steady flow of lava entering the ocean

More
The steam that's created contains dangerous glasslike particles and toxic gas.
1:14 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In Hawaii, 'laze' being created by steady flow of lava entering the ocean

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55338086,"title":"In Hawaii, 'laze' being created by steady flow of lava entering the ocean","duration":"1:14","description":"The steam that's created contains dangerous glasslike particles and toxic gas. ","url":"/WNT/video/hawaii-laze-created-steady-flow-lava-entering-ocean-55338086","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.