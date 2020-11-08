Heat-fueled thunderstorm kills 2 in Midwest

A 770-mile long storm known as a ‘derecho’ has killed at least two in the Midwest, ripping roofs off buildings and leaving millions without power.
0:20 | 08/11/20

