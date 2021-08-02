Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks dies from prostate cancer

The Olympic gold medalist defeated boxing great Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978. The historic win was only Spinks’ eighth professional fight.
0:21 | 02/08/21

