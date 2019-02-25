Transcript for High tide, mud hinder probe into fatal Amazon plane crash

We turn next tonight to the deadly plane crash, to the 767 cargo plane flying for Amazon that crashed off Houston, suddenly taking a nose dive. Shattering into pieces. There was no distress call. ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Kerley tonight at the crash tithe. Reporter: High tide tonight covering what is left of that 767 flying for Amazon. Tires, the company's logo. At low tide, the devastation is more visible. No water. But this muddy mess is hiding the critical clues to this mystery. After getting out there, I think the task is even going to be more difficult than we had originally anticipated. Reporter: Descending toward Houston, suddenly at 6,000 feet, a high-speed nose dive by the wide body jet. Just nine seconds until it slams into Trinity bay. The black box recorders will be critical in solving this mystery. The waters here in Trinity bay are shallow. But the mud in many places is deep and that could complicate the search for the black boxes. The NTSB has already put an acoustic sensor in the mud, but neither of the black boxes has been heard. The NTSB says it will dreng, if necessary, to get those black the remains of one of the three onboard who were killed are still missing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.