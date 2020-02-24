Highway crash in Georgia kills six

More
A driver reportedly going in the wrong direction on I-95 slammed head-on into an SUV, killing a couple and their three children.
0:15 | 02/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Highway crash in Georgia kills six

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"A driver reportedly going in the wrong direction on I-95 slammed head-on into an SUV, killing a couple and their three children.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69166412","title":"Highway crash in Georgia kills six","url":"/WNT/video/highway-crash-georgia-kills-69166412"}