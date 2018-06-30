Transcript for Holocaust survivor reunites with the man who saved him

strong. The chance meeting that led a holocaust survivor to reunite with the mho saved him. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: A bittersweet reunion, more than a half century after the two men first met in dachau concentration camp. A place of unimaginable horror. At least 30,000 murdered there during the holocaust. Nikolha choprenko, just 19 at the time, a Nazi prisoner. This inmate number replacing his name. I was like a skeleton. I weighed just 80 pounds. Reporter: 20-year-old Henry stuehmeyer, an American soldier, among the heroes who liberated dachau in 1945, forging freedom for Nick who would change his last name to hope before moving to America. I never gave up hope. Reporte both men going on start families and lead separate lives. Until a chance encounter between their sons who realized their fathers, both now in their 90s, lived just one mile apt in California. Praise the lord that I'm here. Reporter: The images and memories from that day still painful to recount. I couldn't go through with it at the end. Reporter: But, 70 years later an unbreakable bond drawing them closer than ever. Erielle reshef, ABC news, new York. They lived a mile part. Th's so incredible and so great they got to meet each other again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.