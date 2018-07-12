Home surveillance shows child stealing package from stoop

Authorities in Maryland and across the U.S. are warning residents about porch pirates this holiday season.
Transcript for Home surveillance shows child stealing package from stoop
Tis the season for porch pirates and apparently even little ones authorities in Hartford county Maryland the putting out this video after home surveillance captured an unidentified child walking across a lawn. Apparently turning around there to take directions from someone then stealing a package from the front stoop.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

