Transcript for Hopefuls line up as Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $425M

Next tonight, who wouldn't want to start 2019 $425 million richer? That's the jackpot up for grabs in the new year's day mega millions drawing. The eighth largest in the game's history. As ABC's kayna Whitworth reports, customers are lining up. Reporter: Tonight, ringing in the new year with your big shot to become the next big millionaire. It's mega millions. Reporter: The mega millions jackpot soaring to $425 million. The prize ballooning as hopeful millionaires run out to buy tickets. This is the winner for tonight. Reporter: But don't count your coin just yet. Olds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. If you do win, you could pocket a cool $254 million if you take the cash option. Enough to pay for 20 yachts, like this one owned by tiger Woods. It's been an unprecedented year for melg ga millions, including the record prize of $1.5 billion in October. And that jackpot still hasn't been claimed. And Tom, tonight's drawing will be just the fifth time in history a mega millions jackpot has been drawn on new year's day. Tom? Kayna, thank you. And there's still much more

