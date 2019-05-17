Transcript for Hospital holds annual prom for patients in Atlanta

Finally, our persons of the week. Our dream come true. She is just 8. And this past February, both legs for amputate. She is now 17 and she has been recovering at children's health care in Atlanta. Where she is also doing her nails. Because at that hospital, the one night every year, they transform the hospital into the prom. The hair, the flowers and of course the dresses. The nails are bone and the hair is done and I picked this dress. It's what she's able to do at this prom that will move so many. She arrives, offers a wave and other patients arrive two. A 16-year-old Torrey fwlougt by her sister. She is grateful for the night. Like a miracle. It's so nice. You just start looking and you can't stop. That's 16-year-old sophomore anicka Shaw in her dress, she is currently under going chemo therapy. We V. Reporter: It passes too quickly. We went out to dance and we did a photo shoot and it was already an hour and it felt like 20, 30 minutes. I was like, whoa. Reporter: Back inside, Tamisha determined to did something in front of her family. Something she hasn't done in ten she stood up using her new legs. This is the first time my mom saw me standing up. Did I way better standing up here than I did in tarp. Reporter: With a walker, she made her way through the prom and she said it went by too fast. Hey, David, it's anicka. Reporter: Tonight, a message. I want to thank everyone at children's. I had so much fun at prom. It's just amazing. Reporter: There she is on the left, one last prom to remember. We choose the great parents at prom.

