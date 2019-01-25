Hospital honors 22-year-old skier killed in New Mexico avalanche

More
Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital lined the hallways to honor Corey Borg-Massanari, who had chosen to be an organ donor.
1:21 | 01/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hospital honors 22-year-old skier killed in New Mexico avalanche
One brave family, walking behind their son. Corey borg-massanari was just 22 years old. From Pueblo, Colorado. An avid skier, and he loved the outdoors. In the off-season, he'd spend his summer months as a zipline tour guide. It was last week, Corey lost his life in that avalanche at taos ski valley in New Mexico, along with another man. Corey's grandmother writing on Facebook, "I am so proud of this young man and the impact that he has left on so many lives." The university of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque. Honoring that young man with his decision, donating his organs. His family wanted to share this deeply personal moment with the country, hoping their son's gift, saving other lives, would inspire others to think about organ donation, too. Their unspeakable loss, and Corey's unimaginable gift. So, we You deserve affordable health care. People are surprised how easy it is to access and get affordable healthcare New York State has quite a diversity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60634149,"title":"Hospital honors 22-year-old skier killed in New Mexico avalanche","duration":"1:21","description":"Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital lined the hallways to honor Corey Borg-Massanari, who had chosen to be an organ donor.","url":"/WNT/video/hospital-honors-22-year-skier-killed-mexico-avalanche-60634149","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.