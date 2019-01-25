Transcript for Hospital honors 22-year-old skier killed in New Mexico avalanche

One brave family, walking behind their son. Corey borg-massanari was just 22 years old. From Pueblo, Colorado. An avid skier, and he loved the outdoors. In the off-season, he'd spend his summer months as a zipline tour guide. It was last week, Corey lost his life in that avalanche at taos ski valley in New Mexico, along with another man. Corey's grandmother writing on Facebook, "I am so proud of this young man and the impact that he has left on so many lives." The university of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque. Honoring that young man with his decision, donating his organs. His family wanted to share this deeply personal moment with the country, hoping their son's gift, saving other lives, would inspire others to think about organ donation, too. Their unspeakable loss, and Corey's unimaginable gift.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.