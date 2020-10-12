Hospitals across the US at full capacity

More
COVID-19 hospitalizations are now topping 140,000, and many hospitals are short-staffed. One hospital in Kansas has 152 frontline workers out of work because they became infected.
3:07 | 12/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hospitals across the US at full capacity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:07","description":"COVID-19 hospitalizations are now topping 140,000, and many hospitals are short-staffed. One hospital in Kansas has 152 frontline workers out of work because they became infected. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74638819","title":"Hospitals across the US at full capacity","url":"/WNT/video/hospitals-us-full-capacity-74638819"}