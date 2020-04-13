-
Now Playing: 'Can't just pick a date and flip a switch,' Maryland governor says
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus hot zones emerge around the nation
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton shares the latest on the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Glimmers of hope in the battle against coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Americans helping create protective gear for health care workers
-
Now Playing: Growing struggle for Americans to put food on the table
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus hits minority populations especially hard
-
Now Playing: NY Times article claims Trump’s advisers saw COVID-19 pandemic coming
-
Now Playing: US now leads world in coronavirus deaths
-
Now Playing: Doctor discusses the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: What to know about antibody testing
-
Now Playing: Texas water tower lit up for essential workers
-
Now Playing: Drone used as part of experimental disinfection operation
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows construction of COVID-19 hospital
-
Now Playing: San Francisco lab expects to start antibody testing for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: How a candle company is lending a helping hand
-
Now Playing: A tough-talking New York City landlord with a love-your-neighbor message