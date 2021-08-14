Hundreds missing after flash floods in Turkey

More
Dozens have died and at least 1,700 were evacuated after torrential rain caused a flash flood and mudslides.
0:20 | 08/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds missing after flash floods in Turkey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Dozens have died and at least 1,700 were evacuated after torrential rain caused a flash flood and mudslides.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79448870","title":"Hundreds missing after flash floods in Turkey","url":"/WNT/video/hundreds-missing-flash-floods-turkey-79448870"}