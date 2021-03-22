Now Playing: Miami Beach declares state of emergency due to spring breakers

Now Playing: Record number of travel

Now Playing: Are cities reopening too soon?

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, March 19, 2021

Now Playing: Mobile program takes COVID-19 vaccines on the road

Now Playing: Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

Now Playing: CDC changes social distancing guidance for schools

Now Playing: CDC releases new school social distancing guidelines

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the US border

Now Playing: Good news about reinfection protection after COVID-19 infection

Now Playing: How COVID-19 vaccines work in your body

Now Playing: Missouri hosting mega vaccination event

Now Playing: President Biden to reach 100 million vaccinations goal today

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Now Playing: How can I protect my kids who are too young for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Now Playing: Health care hero celebrates son’s 1st birthday after missing his birth

Now Playing: One year of ‘What You Need To Know’ and COVID-19

Now Playing: California dad turned into a part-time gym teacher to help his sons get fit