Hundreds of people defy Miami Beach curfew orders

More
The city has now extended the restrictions for at least 3 weeks.
3:41 | 03/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds of people defy Miami Beach curfew orders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"The city has now extended the restrictions for at least 3 weeks. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76594133","title":"Hundreds of people defy Miami Beach curfew orders","url":"/WNT/video/hundreds-people-defy-miami-beach-curfew-orders-76594133"}