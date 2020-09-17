Transcript for Hundreds saved from high water as rescuers help trapped families

The remnants of her can Sally turning deadly now. Flash flood watches and a tornado threat at this hour and rob Marciano from the storm zone tonight. Reporter: Tonight, more than 24 hours after Sally made landfall on the gulf coast, rescuers still bringing trapped families to safety. This after hundreds had to be saved from high water Wednesday, many by the National Guard. Hurricane Sally was a beast, 105-mile-per-hour winds and feet of rain. Tonight, the true scope of the damage is coming into view. Families now salvaging what they can from damaged homes and businesses. This marina is just a mess. You've got docks eating into the sides of boats, sterns and bows of boats crunched up against each other. Millions of dollars in damages in this area alone. Sally knocking multiple barges loose in the Pensacola area. Brian goduto's family was riding out the storm in their brand new home when the water started rushing towards them. She looked back and it was just coming down like a waterfall from the backyard, and she grabbed the kids. Reporter: Brian cutting down this fence to divert the water away from the house. It just came out of nowhere. Reporter: In hard hit Orange beach, Alabama, at least one person was killed, another still missing. It's been mighty bad and our state is reeling, just as our people are hurting. Reporter: Now what's left of Sally is spreading through the Carolinas, with up to a foot of rain falling in parts of Georgia and downed trees all over the Atlanta area. I was awakened by -- it felt like a dumpster being dropped into my yard. Reporter: This huge oak crashing onto two cars, thankfully no one was hurt. Tragically, as Sally approached, one person was killed by another falling tree. Rob with us live tonight from Atlanta. And rob, this isn't over yet? Reporter: It's not. You see what it did here in east Atlanta. Now it's heading through the Carolinas. Check it out on the radar scope. Not only that, but heavy rain that's moving up through Virginia, D.C., even New Jersey. Flood watches are posted for those areas until Sally moves offshore. At which time, may meet up with our next storm, which is teddy. Going to make a run at bermuda and maybe Canada. Look at the gulf of Mexico. A good chance of seeing this next one to develop and that would be close to home. We'll be watching that one over the weekend. David? All right, rob Marciano, thank you.

