Hurricane Delta bears down on Gulf Coast

It’s a record 10th named storm to come ashore this season and the fourth to slam into Louisiana this year. ABC News’ Rob Marciano and Ginger Zee report from different storm zones in Louisiana.
4:59 | 10/09/20

Video Transcript
