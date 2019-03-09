Hurricane Dorian churns just 100 miles off the coast of Florida

More
The monster storm has turned north, preparing to move along the east coast of Florida and up to Georgia and the Carolinas; the first storm bands have been felt.
2:21 | 09/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Dorian churns just 100 miles off the coast of Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"The monster storm has turned north, preparing to move along the east coast of Florida and up to Georgia and the Carolinas; the first storm bands have been felt. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65347609","title":"Hurricane Dorian churns just 100 miles off the coast of Florida","url":"/WNT/video/hurricane-dorian-churns-100-miles-off-coast-florida-65347609"}