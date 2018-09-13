-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence threatens Myrtle Beach
-
Now Playing: Tracking the path of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Carolina shores feeling Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources
-
Now Playing: President Trump disputes Puerto Rico hurricane death toll
-
Now Playing: Tracking the latest with Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Many people scrambling to evacuate before the storm hits hard
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence's eye of the storm hours away
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence, the storm's first strike
-
Now Playing: Dozens of fires, explosions after suspected gas leak
-
Now Playing: Driver speeds around Missouri school bus
-
Now Playing: Deadly killing spree in CA
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart 'surprised and disappointed' on captor's release from prison
-
Now Playing: 'Humans must turn away from incivility,' friend of Botham Jean says at funeral
-
Now Playing: How the Waffle House Index helps FEMA during hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Your questions on Hurricane Florence answered
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts firefighters battle flames from suspected gas explosions
-
Now Playing: Hurricane flooding could cause toxic waste and hog waste to contaminate waters
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Inside FEMA headquarters amid storm preparations
-
Now Playing: Couple offers shelter to Hurricane Florence evacuees