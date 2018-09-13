Hurricane Florence's eye of the storm hours away

High winds and floodwaters could knock power out for several days, if not longer, officials said. Over 16,000 customers were already without power in North Carolina Thursday.
5:30 | 09/13/18

Hurricane Florence's eye of the storm hours away

