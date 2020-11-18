Hurricane Iota causes heavy damage in Central America

More
The Category 4 storm caused devastating flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua. It made landfall just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta hit less than two weeks ago.
0:18 | 11/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Iota causes heavy damage in Central America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The Category 4 storm caused devastating flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua. It made landfall just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta hit less than two weeks ago. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74262020","title":"Hurricane Iota causes heavy damage in Central America","url":"/WNT/video/hurricane-iota-heavy-damage-central-america-74262020"}