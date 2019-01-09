Transcript for Hurricane warnings issued across Florida

As Victor reported, among the deadliest threats are the powerful storm surges that could be coming. Look at this drone shot showing how close the water is to the roads. Rob Marciano is right there. Rob, the storm has surprised us nearly every single day. It's a record breaker, Tom. The strongest hurricane in this part of the world since 1935. You see the northern part of the island, through the eye of the hurricane. It's slowed. We now have, new this hour, hurricane warnings posted for much of the central coastline of Florida. We expect hurricane conditions in the next 36 hours. It's slowed down, freeport will be hit with at least hurricane force winds for 24 hours. Then hitting the coast of Florida after that. Here's the latest track. If anything, it's nudged a little bit to the left. Category 5 tomorrow, category 4 on Tuesday. After that, Jacksonville and north and South Carolina, then impacting the northeast. This will be an all-week storm for the east coast. Rob, thank you. And now to the active

