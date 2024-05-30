Iceland volcano dramatically erupts for 5th time since December

A volcano near Grindavík, Iceland, erupted, sending lava over 160 feet into the air. Residents and tourists at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa were evacuated.

May 30, 2024

