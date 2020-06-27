ICU staff celebrates COVID patient leaving as new mom

Adriana Rice-Leiva, 31, who went into Boston Medical Center with coronavirus at 7 1/2 months pregnant and was put on a ventilator, has made it home safely and recovered.
1:52 | 06/27/20

Transcript for ICU staff celebrates COVID patient leaving as new mom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

