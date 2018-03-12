New images from deadly plane crash into autism therapy center

More
Two people aboard the small aircraft were killed; witnesses reported hearing engine problems before the crash.
0:16 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New images from deadly plane crash into autism therapy center
To be index of other news tonight new images of the fiery plane crash in Fort Lauderdale. Surveillance shows the plane slamming into an autism therapy center exploding into flames two people on board were killed adults and children running from the building. Witnesses report hearing engine problems just before the crash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59587197,"title":"New images from deadly plane crash into autism therapy center","duration":"0:16","description":"Two people aboard the small aircraft were killed; witnesses reported hearing engine problems before the crash. ","url":"/WNT/video/images-deadly-plane-crash-autism-therapy-center-59587197","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.