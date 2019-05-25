Transcript for New images emerge of the man who allegedly detonated a bomb in France

with Pete buttigieg, tomorrow on "This week." A terror bombing in France. Forensics teams searching for clues in Lyon. At least 15 people wounded when a package bomb exploded. Julia Mcfarland with the latest on this investigation. Reporter: Tonight, the urgent manhunt for this man who French police say detonated a package bomb in the historic center of the attack taking place in broad daylight, injuring 13 people outside a bakery in France's third largest city. 11 people taken to the hospital, including a 10-year-old girl. Authorities say the suspect was caught on camera getting to the scene at 5:25 last night, dropping off a bag, then departing minutes later. The explosive detonating within five minutes. In an update Saturday, police also revealing the home made bomb was packed with screws, ball bearings and bolts and meant to hurt a large number of people Reporter: The probe now in the hands of counter-terrorism investigators. Since 2015 more than 250 people have been killed in terrorist attacks in France. That's a huge rise in the number of fatalities. Tonight, police say they will not let the suspect rest until he's arrested. Tom? Julia, thank you. Back here at home to the

