Increase of unaccompanied migrant children at the border

More
Texas deployed 500 National Guard troops to assist the border patrol. DHS officials said last week that 9,000 unaccompanied migrant children crossed into the U.S. in February.
2:15 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Increase of unaccompanied migrant children at the border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"Texas deployed 500 National Guard troops to assist the border patrol. DHS officials said last week that 9,000 unaccompanied migrant children crossed into the U.S. in February. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76350074","title":"Increase of unaccompanied migrant children at the border ","url":"/WNT/video/increase-unaccompanied-migrant-children-border-76350074"}