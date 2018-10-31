Indiana school district to move bus stop after car accident kills 3 siblings

More
The driver, who's been charged, said she saw the flashing lights but by the time she realized it was a school bus, it was too late, authorities said.
1:51 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indiana school district to move bus stop after car accident kills 3 siblings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58886598,"title":"Indiana school district to move bus stop after car accident kills 3 siblings","duration":"1:51","description":"The driver, who's been charged, said she saw the flashing lights but by the time she realized it was a school bus, it was too late, authorities said.","url":"/WNT/video/indiana-school-district-move-bus-stop-car-accident-58886598","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.