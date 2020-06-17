Transcript for Investigation into helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Now to major developments late today in the kobe Bryant helicopter crash investigation. The preliminary report from the NTSB just in tonight. And what we've now learned. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, new report on the crash that killed kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, including their pilot, who in their final moments told air traffic control they were climbing to 4,000 feet. But in reality, they were falling, according to the NTSB, evidence that the veteran pilot may have been disoriented in the fog. This and other details more than 1,000 pages of communications now made public, including text messages sent from the pilot Ara zobayan, one of Bryant's preferred pilots. The report outlines that those who flew for the NBA champion had to be thoroughly vetted, and on an approved list of pilots, and that the aircraft was required to be a dual-engine helicopter. Leading up to the flight, employees with O.C. Helicopters and kobe's driver talked about weather and logistics. The night before, crew asking, weather look okay today? The pilot says, not the best. Crews asking again, how is weather looking for a 9:00 A.M. Departure? The pilot saying, should be okay. With crew chiming in, I agree. The helicopter wheels up six minutes past the hour, less than 30 minutes later, kobe Bryant's driver says, just started raining lightly here. 15 minutes later, at 9:48 A.M., the crew asks, did they land? Their driver responding, not yet. And just minutes before that text exchange, the helicopter had already crashed. Investigators have yet to determine an official cause. David? Adrienne, thank you. And when we come back here, American fighter jets

