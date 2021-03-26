Transcript for Investigators say they still have no motive in Boulder shooting

found the situation unacceptable. Next, the investigation into the deadly rampage in Boulder, Colorado. Police say the suspect used a semiautomatic weapon he bought legally and engaged in a gun battle when officers arrived. Tonight, no word on a motive or why he opened fire in that supermarket. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, chilling new details about that Boulder supermarket massacre and the heroic officers who engaged the suspected shooter in a gunfight, likely saving lives. Their actions saved other civilians from being killed. They charged into the store and immediately faced a very significant gunfire from the shooter. Officer down inside the building. Reporter: The first officer at the scene, Eric Talley, among the 10 victims. Today investigators saying they're frustrated, still unable to find a clear motive. We, too, want to know why. Why that king soopers? Why Boulder? Why Monday? And unfortunately at this time we still don't have those answers. Reporter: Authorities claiming today that the Ruger ar-556 legally purchased by suspect Ahmad Alissa just six days before the attack was the murder weapon. The massacre again placing gun violence at the center of national attention, perhaps averting another possible shooting. This time in Atlanta. This cache of weapons allegedly brought into a publix supermarket there. This instacart shopper alerting staff after he says he saw an ar-15 style rifle. With the events that happened in Colorado recently and engulf like that and just any mass shooting in America, I was afraid. Reporter: Authorities say the suspect was wearing body armor, had an ar-15 style rifle, and five other loaded weapons in that store. Police still don't know what his intent, but he's now in jail facing charges. Services for officer Talley, who joined the force at the age of 40, will be held on Tuesday. Whit is this. Our hearts go out to all the families. Pierre Thomas, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.