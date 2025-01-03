Investigators probe how New Orleans attack suspect became radicalized

Suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar traveled to Egypt alone for about a month in 2023, his half-brother told ABC News. His foreign trip is part of the investigation, according to officials.

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live