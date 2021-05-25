Investigators reveal cause of deadly cable car crash in Italy

Authorities said the car began sliding backward after a cable snapped and an emergency brake system failed. The incident killed 14 people, and prosecutors are looking into possible charges.
0:18 | 05/25/21

