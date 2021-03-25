Investigators search for mass shooting motive

Crowds lined the streets of Boulder, Colorado, to honor the motorcade bearing the casket of officer Eric Talley. Accused suspect Ahmad Alissa will make his first court appearance Thursday.
4:56 | 03/25/21

