Transcript for Investigators search missing Colorado woman's townhome

Next here, new developments in the missing mother from Colorado, last seen or that surveillance, that grocery store on Thanksgiving day. Authorities have now searched her fiance's sprawling property for two days, and tonight, ABC's Clayton Sandell reaching out to that fiance. Reporter: Police say he was the last person to say Kelsey per Rhett. Today, he wasn't talking. Nothing you'd like to say? Can you talk to me? Why haven't you spoken out about Kelsey, Patrick? Police and the FBI searching his 35-acre property over the weekend for any sign of per Rhett. The mother last seen Thanksgiving day at a grocery store with the couple's 1-year-old daughter. A search of her home found uneaten cinnamon rolls left behind. On November 25th, mysterious text messages, one from Berreth's phone, saying she was going to miss work. Later that day, police say her phone pinged in Idaho, nearly 700 miles from home. Patrick's lawyer says he continues to cooperate. Now, police wanted to speak with him in person. We don't yet know if that has happened. For now, they are not calling him a suspect. David? Clayton, thank you.

