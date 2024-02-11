Iran celebrates 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Thousands of Iranians flooded the streets chanting "death to America" and "death to Israel," during the celebrations of the revolution that installed Ayatollah Khomeini as Iran's supreme leader.

February 11, 2024

