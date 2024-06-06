Israel strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions

The Hamas-run Health Ministry reports that at least 14 of the deceased were children, with at least 70 wounded. Israel claims that a Hamas compound was located inside the school.

June 6, 2024

