Transcript for Italian PM puts entire country of 60 million into quarantine

Whit, thank you. Drastic steps being taken in Italy tonight. The entire country has essentially been put on all 60 million people in Italy have been told not to go anywhere. The virus now spreading to at least 111 countries, Italy with the most cases and the most deaths outside of China. Tonight, we have images from inside Italian hospitals of the efforts to save patients on ventilators. We warn you, they are difficult. Here's James Longman. Reporter: Tonight, the whole of Italy is on lockdown. Prime minister Giuseppe conte announcing extraordinary measures that put more than 60 million people into quarantine. And tonight, an icu in northern Italy. Patients being placed face-down. A technique to help their lungs get oxygen, in a last-ditch effort to keep them alive. Another 97 deaths reported today after 133 deaths yesterday. Over 460 people have now died in the worst coronavirus outbreak outside Asia. Major tourist hubs falling inside the red zone. Venice and Milan, now deserted. And even in Rome, life is crawling to a standstill. This plaza at the colosseum is normally packed with visitors, now take a look at it --virtually deserted. It's the same story at tourist spots across Italy. Visitors staying away and residents told to stay indoors. It's having a massive impact on the Italian economy. Some tourists, though, still making the trip. Getting stuck is still a real possibility, right? We knew what was going to happen if we come, and we knew what was going to happen if we go back, so -- Reporter: Some respite may be on the horizon. China and South Korea now reporting a sharp fall in cases. James, live with us from Italy. A nationwide lockdown sounds drastic. What are Italian officials hoping for? Reporter: There's a lot of people are being asked to stay in their homes as much as possible. Schools closed until April 3rd, sports activities have been closed. It's going to have a devastating effect. People are hoping and praying it will pass as soon as possible. James, thank you. We appreciate your report.

