Overseas, major news on the summer olympics. They've been postponed. India, 1.3 billion people, the country on lockdown. Here's James Longman. Reporter: Death is everywhere in Spain. This ice rink in Madrid transformed into a morgue. Officials taking every possible precaution. Still, more than 500 died in a day. The country now seeing a faster infection rate than Italy. These images posted on social media show a hospital overwhelmed. And alarm tonight that the bodies of the elderly are lying abandoned at nursing homes across the country. The Spanish armed forces finding seniors in extreme and unsanitary conditions. Corpses still in their beds in at least four locations. This woman desperate for news of her 97-year-old mother. "We live in anguish," she says. "We have no information whatsoever." It's an unrelenting spread. Over 400,000 people now confirmed infected worldwide, up 100,000 since just Saturday. Some 85% of new infections from Europe and the United States. The horrifying toll continues in Italy. 743 more deaths in the last 24 hours. Although there is cautious hope, the infection rate there is slowly reducing. Other countries mirroring their national lockdown to stem the tide. Tonight, India attempting the largest ever. Its 1.3 billon people ordered to stay home for 21 days. Japan bowing to the inevitable, the olympics is now postponed, possibly until next year. China meanwhile has tonight ended its two-month lockdown of hubei province, where coronavirus first emerged. Its epicenter, Wuhan, will reopen April 8th. Optimistic that its nightmare is ending, while the rest of the world prepares for the worst. With talk of the United States back to business as usual by Easter, it's important to remember that China has now taken two months to lift its lockdown and heavy screening will remain in place, even in James, thank you. When we come back, Dr. Jen Ashton with news of a new test.

