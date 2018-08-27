-
Now Playing: Trump ignores questions about John McCain
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump ignores repeated questions on John McCain
-
Now Playing: 'I've loved my life, all of it': Sen. John McCain leaves final farewell
-
Now Playing: A visit to the 'Hanoi Hilton' where John McCain was a POW
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump announces new trade deal with Mexico
-
Now Playing: 'I lived and died as a proud American,' McCain wrote in final message
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush and Obama asked to speak at McCain memorial
-
Now Playing: Trump announces new trade deal with Mexico
-
Now Playing: Inside the White House
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Controversial Facebook post complicates Arizona Senate primary
-
Now Playing: Gov. Christie to Trump on Mueller investigation: 'Just stop talking. Just stop.'
-
Now Playing: Petraeus: 'No one had the backs' of servicemembers 'more than McCain did'
-
Now Playing: Pelosi on McCain: 'With all of his strength and pride, he had a sense of humility'
-
Now Playing: Junior Arizona senator: McCain 'put service... over and above self interest'
-
Now Playing: Sen. John McCain dies after long battle with brain cancer
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to lash out at Attorney General Sessions
-
Now Playing: Sen. McCain discontinues treatment after yearlong battle with brain cancer
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at Ohio Republican Party event amid week of bombshells
-
Now Playing: Statue of Liberty evacuated after fire breaks out
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly trying to climb LAX fence: Police