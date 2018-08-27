{"id":57437294,"title":"'I've loved my life, all of it': Sen. John McCain leaves final farewell","duration":"5:19","description":"President Donald Trump ordered the White House flag to be lowered to half-staff again after the American Legion got involved.","url":"/WNT/video/ive-loved-life-sen-john-mccain-leaves-final-57437294","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}