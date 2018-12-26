Now Playing: The war on whaling: Activists, industry fight over hunting the gentle sea giants

Now Playing: Japan to resume commercial whaling

Now Playing: The race to recover from a massive tsunami

Now Playing: Guatemalan child dies in U.S. custody

Now Playing: Trump's surprise visit to troops in Iraq

Now Playing: 5 stories that captured the world's attention in 2018

Now Playing: Koreas hold symbolic groundbreaking ceremony to link railroads across border

Now Playing: Indonesia tsunami recovery begins

Now Playing: Royals attend Christmas service

Now Playing: A frigid swim, a migrant funeral, and a baby elephant

Now Playing: Russia tests new weapon that is allegedly impossible to detect

Now Playing: The Year in Photos

Now Playing: Mount Etna erupts on Sicily

Now Playing: Looking back at a royal year

Now Playing: How the royal 'fab four' celebrated Christmas

Now Playing: Tsunami death toll in Indonesia climbs to over 400

Now Playing: 2nd child dies in custody of US immigration authorities

Now Playing: 2nd migrant child dies in US custody

Now Playing: The British royal family in 2018