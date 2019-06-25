New Jersey couple missing in Barbados

Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil were jet-skiing - and wearing life jackets - when they vanished, police said.
06/25/19

Comments
New Jersey couple missing in Barbados

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

