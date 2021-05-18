JetBlue flight diverted due to an unruly passenger

The airline accused the passenger of refusing to wear a mask, making racist slurs and stabbing gestures, touching at least one female passenger and snorting a white substance on the plane.
0:16 | 05/18/21

