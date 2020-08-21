Transcript for Joe Biden denies Trump’s claim that the Democratic nominee wants to defund the police

The former vice president, Joe Biden, senator kamala Harris with me just moments ago. Robin Roberts is also here in Delaware, and she asked them about the issue of race and policing in our country. It's an issue dividing so many Americans. She asked about a claim made by president trump that Joe Biden would defund the police. Here's what he said. President trump says that you want to defund the police. Do you? No, I don't. By the way, he proposes cutting $500 million out of police support. What the police need -- first of all there have to be national standards that apply to every police department in the country, and that's what we're going to do. I don't want to defund police departments. I think they need more help. They need more assistance. And we have to make it clear that this is about protecting neighborhoods, protecting people. Everybody across the board. So the only guy that actually put in a bill to actually defund the police is Donald Trump.

