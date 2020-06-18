Transcript for John Bolton reacts to President Trump's tweets about him, his memoir

And now to the growing battle, president trump blasting John Bolton, his former national security adviser, calling him a liar now, trying to block his new book after the first details emerged from the book and the first interview with Bolton with our Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, president trump attacking his former national security adviser as a wacko, calling his book a compilation of lies and made-up stories. But in new comments to ABC news, John Bolton brushing it all off. I think it's unbecoming of the office of president. I think it degrades the political civil discourse in our country and I'm just not going to respond to it. Reporter: But Bolton had some strong words for president trump when he sat down with me for a wide-ranging interview, after 17 months at the president's side, making some remarkable conclusions. You describe the president as erratic, foolish, behaved irrationally, bizarrely, you can't leave him alone for a minute. He saw conspiracies behind rocks and was stunningly uninformed. He couldn't tell the difference between his personal interests and the country's interests. I don't think he's fit for I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's re-election. Reporter: You say that you were astonished by what you saw. President for whom getting re-elected was the only thing that mattered, even if it meant endangering or weakening the nation? Well, I think he was so focused on the re-election that longer term considerations fell by the wayside. So, if he thought he could get a photo opportunity with Kim Jong-un at the demill tarrized zone in Korea, there was considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity and the press reaction to it and little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States. Reporter: In his new book, "The room where it happened," out June 23rd, Bolton writing that trump saw the nuclear talks with North Korea as theater. The president asking how many people would cover it. Martha Raddatz back with us live tonight. I know there's a lot more to this interview, Martha, but in the meantime, trump administration lawyers will be in court tomorrow, trying to block the release of Bolton's book. They say it contains classified information. But Bolton today telling ABC news he believes that's not the real reason? Reporter: That's right, David. He told us that he doesn't think the president is worried about foreign governments reading his book. Bolton thinks president trump is worried about the American people reading this book, especially just months before the election. David? Martha, thank you. And again, there's a lot more to this interview. Martha's full interview with John Bolton airs Sunday night, 9:00 P.M. Eastern, right here on And one more note from

